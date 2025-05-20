Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.19% to Rs 27.19 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 59.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 105.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.19% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 342.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 387.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 71.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.1916.5671.7775.55-195.59-639.07-450.24-532.23-57.72-102.34-330.39-374.32-60.67-105.41-342.78-386.83-59.77-105.79-342.51-387.21

