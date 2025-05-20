Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 314.74 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 2.96% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 314.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.94% to Rs 128.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 1243.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1081.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

