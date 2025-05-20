Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 36.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 345.41 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 36.49% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.95% to Rs 42.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 1189.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

345.41251.881189.69933.307.437.867.558.0521.3815.1373.3857.2016.1011.7056.9844.8011.978.7742.2132.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News