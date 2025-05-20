Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 36.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 345.41 croreNet profit of Ritco Logistics rose 36.49% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.95% to Rs 42.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 1189.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content