Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 36.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 345.41 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 36.49% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.95% to Rs 42.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 1189.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 933.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales345.41251.88 37 1189.69933.30 27 OPM %7.437.86 -7.558.05 - PBDT21.3815.13 41 73.3857.20 28 PBT16.1011.70 38 56.9844.80 27 NP11.978.77 36 42.2132.99 28

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

