Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50619 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Voltas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 August 2025.

Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50619 shares. The stock rose 10.41% to Rs.2,525.80. Volumes stood at 64613 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 257.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.13% to Rs.678.55. Volumes stood at 7.05 lakh shares in the last session.

PG Electroplast Ltd clocked volume of 441.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.32% to Rs.504.50. Volumes stood at 213.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 10.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.55% to Rs.563.60. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 33.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.20% to Rs.1,237.10. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story