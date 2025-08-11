Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50619 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Voltas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 August 2025.

Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 27.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50619 shares. The stock rose 10.41% to Rs.2,525.80. Volumes stood at 64613 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 257.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.13% to Rs.678.55. Volumes stood at 7.05 lakh shares in the last session.

PG Electroplast Ltd clocked volume of 441.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.32% to Rs.504.50. Volumes stood at 213.38 lakh shares in the last session. Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 10.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.55% to Rs.563.60. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session. Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 33.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.14 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.20% to Rs.1,237.10. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.