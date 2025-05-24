Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 8.14 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township declined 73.81% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.44% to Rs 56.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 28.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

