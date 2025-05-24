Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 422.11 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 8.01% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 422.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.31% to Rs 97.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 1499.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1222.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales422.11325.84 30 1499.211222.96 23 OPM %8.989.45 -11.7113.12 - PBDT36.2429.24 24 171.90159.56 8 PBT25.7118.73 37 130.41120.34 8 NP13.3314.49 -8 97.9399.23 -1

