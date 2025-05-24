Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 422.11 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 8.01% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 422.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 325.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.31% to Rs 97.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 1499.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1222.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content