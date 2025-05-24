Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 110.48% to Rs 29.53 crore

Net profit of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 110.48% to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.32% to Rs 72.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.5314.03 110 72.6442.40 71 OPM %15.205.06 -5.71-7.19 - PBDT2.820.62 355 -0.65-9.47 93 PBT2.250.17 1224 -2.74-11.09 75 NP1.85-0.08 LP -2.76-10.80 74

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

