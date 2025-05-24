Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.32% to Rs 22.37 crore

Net loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 75.32% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 220.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.3790.65220.55232.85-17.081.72-0.913.82-3.831.44-2.078.71-3.851.42-2.148.63-3.851.10-2.367.76

