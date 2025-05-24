Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 19.65% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 776.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.92% to Rs 115.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 2398.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2125.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

