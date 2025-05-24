Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 19.65% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 776.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.92% to Rs 115.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 2398.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2125.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales823.44776.44 6 2398.932125.30 13 OPM %6.507.75 -8.438.13 - PBDT49.0253.43 -8 182.59157.28 16 PBT36.7943.61 -16 134.76127.19 6 NP30.5438.01 -20 115.69109.22 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the March 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 411.83% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story