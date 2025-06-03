Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.20%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.20% at 982.9 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd added 5.51%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.73% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.92%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.50% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.17% and Nifty Energy index has slid 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.70% to close at 24542.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.78% to close at 80737.51 today.

