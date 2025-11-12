Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Pidilite Industries has appointed Ashish Prasad, Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 14 November 2025 as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Ashish Prasad, is an IIM Ahmedabad graduate with over 28 years' experience in building materials, consumer and retail sectors. He has held roles in various companies like Asian Paints, Teamlease Services, Holcim India-ACC, Ashirvad Pipes, and earlier with Pidilite. His last assignment was with Sintex BAPL (Welspun group company) as Chief Executive Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

