Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 160.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.97% to Rs 980.50 crore

Net loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 160.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.97% to Rs 980.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 685.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.980.50685.7932.8272.1465.62234.96-160.419.52-160.419.52

