Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 937.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 937.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 937.79% to Rs 400.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2340.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2901.612340.70 24 OPM %66.6961.98 -PBDT384.91144.81 166 PBT327.8990.69 262 NP400.1738.56 938

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 90.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story