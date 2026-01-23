Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 937.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 937.79% to Rs 400.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 2901.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2340.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2901.612340.7066.6961.98384.91144.81327.8990.69400.1738.56

