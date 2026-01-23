IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 90.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 11.15% to Rs 11372.88 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 90.87% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1402.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 11.15% to Rs 11372.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12800.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11372.8812800.7746.4155.27173.851857.02173.851857.02127.981402.33

