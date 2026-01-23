Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.49% to Rs 226.05 croreNet profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 226.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales226.05194.05 16 OPM %7.503.84 -PBDT13.870.61 2174 PBT9.51-3.60 LP NP9.51-3.60 LP
