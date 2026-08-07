Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24557.05. The Sensex is at 78530.01, down 0.54%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has risen around 25.16% in last one month.