PNB Housing gains after Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 470 cr

PNB Housing Finance rose 1.55% to Rs 947.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 469.68 crore on 5.68% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1878.68 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 604.73 crore in Q2 FY25, up 19.25% as compared with Rs 507.11 crore in Q2 FY24.

In Q2 FY25, net interest income (NII) rose 1.2% YoY to Rs 669 core; lower growth in NII is due to declining impact of corporate book. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.68% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 3.95% in Q2 FY24.

Disbursement stood at Rs 5,341 crore in Q2 FY25, up 27.8% YoY. Retail Segment grew by 28.2% YoY to Rs 5,341 crore.

Loan asset grew by 14.2%YoY to Rs 69,501 crore as on 30th September 2024, Retail loans grew by 16.2% YoY to Rs 67,970 crore as on 30th September 2024 while corporate loans are at Rs 1,531 crore as on 30th September 2024, reduced by 35.7% as compared with 30th September 2023.

Asset under Management (AUM) grew by 10.8% YoY to Rs 74,724 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Gross non performing asset (GNPA) stood at 1.24% as on 30th September 2024 as compared to 1.78% as on 30th September 2023 and 1.35% as on 30th June 2024. Net NPA stood at 0.84% as on 30th Sep 2024.

The companys capital to risk asset ratio (CRAR) stood at 29.13% as on 30th September 2024, of which Tier I capital is 28.06% and Tier II is 1.07% as compared 30.38% as on 30th September 2023, of which Tier I capital was 28.50% and Tier II was 1.88%.

More From This Section

As on 30 September 2024, the company has 303 branches / outreach locations. Affordable business presence expanded to 160 branches.

Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO said: The companys focused approach led to growth across all parameters. The Retail Asset grew by 16.2% YoY inching towards our stated guidance of 17% for FY25. Our affordable segment is performing well and crossed INR 3,000 crore in Loan Asset in October 2024. The Company registered retail disbursements growth of 28% YoY to INR 5,341 crore during the reported quarter i.e. Q2 FY25. The portfolio asset quality continues to improve with Gross NPA at 1.24% as on 30th Sept 2024.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News