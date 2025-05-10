Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 61.72 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 30.04% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 61.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.96% to Rs 73.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.85% to Rs 258.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.5928.6434.3323.3421.4718.03102.2149.5520.2917.2297.7346.3515.9312.2573.9832.74

