Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 61.72 croreNet profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 30.04% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 61.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.96% to Rs 73.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.85% to Rs 258.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
