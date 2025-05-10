Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 700.94 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 34.94% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 700.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.68% to Rs 288.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2349.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2065.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

