Forex reserves edged up US$4.5 billion excluding valuation effect between March-September 2025

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India came up with its half-yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserves. During the half-year period under review, reserves increased from USD 668.33 billion as at end-March 2025 to USD 700.09 billion as at end-September 2025, the central bank noted. On a balance of payments basis (i.e., excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 4.5 billion during April-June 2025 compared to an accretion of USD 5.2 billion during April-June 2024. Foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms (including valuation effects) increased by USD 29.8 billion during April-June 2025 as against an increase of USD 5.6 billion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

