Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 57145 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 57145 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock rose 12.70% to Rs.6,241.45. Volumes stood at 494 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4021 shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.1,363.10. Volumes stood at 4645 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11755 shares. The stock slipped 4.95% to Rs.5,371.60. Volumes stood at 7482 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17947 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.3,518.65. Volumes stood at 50212 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 60265 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7206 shares. The stock increased 0.96% to Rs.364.15. Volumes stood at 14352 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy rallies after reporting over two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 583 cr

L&T PT&D vertical division secures large orders in Saudi Arabia

Stock Alert: Tata Capital, Adani Green Energy, Shree Cement, Samhi Hotels

Nifty above 26,000 level; metal shares advance

Nikkei 225 Rises Over 580 Points as Tech Stocks Rally; Advantest Soars 15%

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story