Industrial production grows at 4% in Sep-25, manufacturing shows robust expansion

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
India's Index of industrial production recorded a growth of 4% in September 2025 compared to September 2024. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of September 2025 are - 0.4%, 4.8% and 3.1% respectively. India's industrial production growth has eased marginally in September compared to 4.1% in August.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in September 2025 over September 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of September 2025 are - "Manufacture of basic metals" (12.3%), "Manufacture of electrical equipment" (28.7%) and "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" (14.6%).

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in September 2025 over September 2024 are 1.4% in Primary goods, 4.7% in Capital goods, 5.3% in Intermediate goods, 10.5% in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 10.2% in Consumer durables and - 2.9% in Consumer non-durables.
On a monthly basis, there is a significant deterioration in mining as its sectoral index has contracted 0.4% on year in September compared to 6.6% in August.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

