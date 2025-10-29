Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy rallies after reporting over two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 583 cr

Adani Green Energy rallies after reporting over two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 583 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Adani Green Energy jumped 5.77% to Rs 1,062.55 after the company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite of 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 33.9% YoY to Rs 292 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from power supply jumped 20% to Rs 2,776 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,308 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA from power supply climbed 19% YoY to Rs 2,543 crore in Q2 FY26 while EBITDA margin slipped to 90.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 91.7% in Q2 FY25. Cash profit rose 8% YoY to Rs 1,349 crore during the quarter.

The strong growth in revenue, EBITDA, and cash profit are primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 5.5 GW, deployment of advanced RE technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities in resource rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 79.5% to Rs 1296 crore on 14.5% increase in net sales to Rs 6565 crore in H1 FY26 over H1FY25.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, Having already added 2.4 GW RE capacity in H1 FY26, we're on a firm path to 5 GW capacity addition in FY26 and reaching our targeted capacity of 50 GW by 2030. With relentless efforts by our team, we are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of 30 GW RE plant at Khavda in Gujarat.

For the half year ended September 2025, our operational capacity stands at 16.7 GW, continues to be the largest in India. We produced 19.6 billion units of clean powerenough to supply a country like Croatia for an entire year.

Were consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalizing ever more aspects of our business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety. The ongoing recognition of our ESG initiatives reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and commitment to lead Indias energy transition.

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

