RBI announces directions for nomination facility and safe deposit lockers

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India announced yesterday directions for Nomination Facility in Deposit Accounts, Safe Deposit Lockers and Articles kept in Safe Custody with the Banks. A bank shall offer nomination facility in deposit accounts in accordance with the statutory provisions and rules. At the time of account opening, a bank shall explicitly inform the prospective customer of the availability and purpose of the nomination facility and offer him/her the option to avail the same. The bank shall also clearly explain to the prospective customer the advantages of the nomination facility, including but not limited to simplification of the claim process in the event of the account holder's demise and facilitation of smooth and prompt transfer of funds to the nominee without legal complications.

If the prospective customer chooses not to avail the nomination facility despite being fully informed, the bank shall proceed to open the deposit account without imposing any restrictions, if otherwise found eligible, after obtaining a written declaration from the individual confirming that he/ she does not require the nomination facility at the time of account opening. If he/she refuses to provide the written declaration, the bank shall record the fact of refusal to submit written confirmation in the account opening records.

In case of simultaneous nomination, if any nominee dies prior to receiving the deposit from the bank, the nomination in respect of such nominee alone shall become ineffective. Accordingly, a bank shall settle the claims of the amount of deposit made in favour of such nominee in accordance with provisions applicable for accounts without nominee clause as contained in Reserve Bank of India (Settlement of Claims in respect of Deceased Customers of Banks) Directions, 2025 as amended from time to time.

A bank cannot claim a valid discharge under the provisions of the Act if payments are made to individuals based on nomination made under any other law for specified purposes. A bank shall record the status regarding registration of nomination on the face of the passbook/ Statement of Account and TDR, with the legend "Nomination Registered". A bank shall also indicate the name of the Nominee(s) in the Passbook/ Statement of Accounts and TDR in such cases.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

