SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 12.71 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 19.53% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.7113.0224.7822.043.833.283.452.882.572.15

