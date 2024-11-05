TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 57.65 crore

Net profit of TruCap Finance declined 25.74% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 57.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.6542.7054.1952.604.864.542.622.551.011.36

