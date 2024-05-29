Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 26.47 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 536.36% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 68.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
