Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 26.47 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 536.36% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.61% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 68.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.4722.43 18 68.4477.87 -12 OPM %2.494.59 -5.147.00 - PBDT1.790.64 180 4.023.80 6 PBT1.730.57 204 3.773.53 7 NP1.400.22 536 2.872.36 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Polo Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 74.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Railway Catering &amp; Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story