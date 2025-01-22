Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 croreNet profit of Polycab India rose 10.83% to Rs 457.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 412.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4340.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5226.064340.47 20 OPM %13.7813.12 -PBDT695.13608.27 14 PBT616.57546.40 13 NP457.56412.85 11
