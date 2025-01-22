Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 10.83% to Rs 457.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 412.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4340.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5226.064340.47 20 OPM %13.7813.12 -PBDT695.13608.27 14 PBT616.57546.40 13 NP457.56412.85 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the December 2024 quarter

R S Software (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 42.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions features in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024

Fineotex Chemical inaugurates new office space in Andheri, Mumbai

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story