Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 10.83% to Rs 457.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 412.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 5226.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4340.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5226.064340.4713.7813.12695.13608.27616.57546.40457.56412.85

