Pondy Oxides hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 17 cr

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,117.20 after the company's standalone net profit surged 112.85% to Rs 17.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 8.17 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 45.73% to Rs 572.43 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 392.80 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue jumped 45.73% to Rs 572.43 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 392.80 crore posted in same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) spurted 111.42% YoY to Rs 23.32 crore in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 30 crore as on quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 18 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 5.2% in Q2 FY25 as against 4.5% in Q2 FY24.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 168.49% to Rs 15.25 crore on 45.94% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 579.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On half-yearly basis, the companys revenue increased to Rs 1,024 crore (up 42% YoY) on PAT stood at Rs 28 crore (up 188% YoY) in H1 FY25.

In H1 FY25, the production of Lead has increased significantly by 50% (YoY) to 46,855 MT, the sale of Lead has increased by 47% (YoY) to 45,959 MT.

The sales mix between domestic and export markets stood at 32% and 68% respectively. The percentage of value-added products in the Lead segment has been constant.

Ashish Bansal, managing director: I am pleased to announce that POCL has delivered outstanding performance in Q2 and H1 FY25 across all areas. Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT have shown significant growth for Q2 and H1 FY25, driven by strong operational performance, including increased production and sales of Lead, Plastic, and Copper. The enforcement of stringent government regulations such as BWMR, EPR, and the Reverse Charge Mechanism, along with significant capacity expansions, capex plans, enhanced operational efficiencies, experienced leadership, and strong support from all stakeholders, bodes well for POCL's growth. I am certain that with ongoing stakeholder support, POCL will successfully meet its TARGET 2030.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Principle Activities of the Company are converting scraps of various forms of Lead, Alumnium and Copper into Lead Metal, Aluminium Metal, Copper and its Alloys.

