Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 50.55% to Rs 187.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 731.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 565.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.50% to Rs 465.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 2070.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1717.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

