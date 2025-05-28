Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 1629.29 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 13.64% to Rs 183.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 1629.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1302.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.46% to Rs 243.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 395.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 5689.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5220.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1629.291302.13 25 5689.245220.09 9 OPM %18.9118.86 -8.3712.00 - PBDT287.28243.68 18 450.39633.11 -29 PBT255.17216.74 18 324.23528.99 -39 NP183.00161.04 14 243.19395.16 -38

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

