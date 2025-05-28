Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 73.02% to Rs 7.79 crore

Net loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.02% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 33.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.7928.87 -73 33.6057.72 -42 OPM %-8.733.74 --4.973.76 - PBDT-0.531.17 PL -1.072.71 PL PBT-0.601.09 PL -1.392.39 PL NP-0.431.11 PL -0.952.42 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

