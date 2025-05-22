Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tembo Global Industries standalone net profit rises 328.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 218.03 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 328.66% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 218.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.01% to Rs 40.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.60% to Rs 655.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales218.03130.52 67 655.02432.08 52 OPM %11.592.07 -11.004.40 - PBDT20.634.92 319 59.0521.27 178 PBT20.234.22 379 56.7318.55 206 NP13.463.14 329 40.7513.86 194

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

