Popular Vehicles & Services expands its luxury portfolio with Audi

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Popular Vehicles & Services announced that Imperion Cars (a 100% subsidiary of our wholly-owned subsidiary - Popular Mega Motors (India)) has received three Letter of Intent (LOIs) from AUDI India for retail operations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The LOIs enables the company to take over the business of existing AUDI dealer in these states. This marks the commencement of a new dealer relationship with AUDI, the premium luxury automobile brand. Under this association, PVSL will represent AUDI through its facilities in Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), providing access to AUDI's range of luxury vehicles along with comprehensive sales and after-sales services in line with the brand's global standards.

This development represents an important milestone in the company's growth strategy and a strategic expansion of its luxury portfolio, building on its existing presence through Jaguar Land Rover.

The Company will establish a total of 5 AUDI touchpoints, comprising a showroom and service centre in Hyderabad, a showroom and service centre in Visakhapatnam, and a service centre in Vijayawada.

The Hyderabad facility further reinforces the company's recent expansion in the state of Telangana, while the establishments in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada mark the company's entry into the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company will have an exclusive AUDI presence in both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, strengthening its position in these key, high-growth markets.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

