bp to sell 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
At an enterprise value of $10.1 billion

Following a strategic review of Castrol, bp has reached an agreement to sell a 65% shareholding in Castrol to Stonepeak, at an enterprise value of $10.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to result in total net proceeds to bp of approximately $6.0 billion, which includes around $0.8 billion for the pre- payment of future dividend income over the short to medium term on bp's retained 35% stake and other adjustments. The implied total equity value of Castrol is $8.0 billion after deducting JV minority interests totaling $1.8 billion, and other debt-like obligations of around $0.3 billion, and subject to customary adjustments. A significant proportion of Castrol JV minority interests relate to the shareholding in the publicly listed Castrol India.

Upon completion of the transaction a new joint venture will be incorporated comprising a 65% Stonepeak and 35% bp ownership. bp's retained stake provides exposure to Castrol's growth plan over the coming years, which builds on a strong track record of nine quarters of consecutive year-on-year earnings growth. Following a two year lock-in period, bp has optionality to sell its 35% stake in Castrol.

The transaction is expected to complete by end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

