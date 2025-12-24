bp to sell 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak

At an enterprise value of $10.1 billion

Following a strategic review of Castrol, bp has reached an agreement to sell a 65% shareholding in Castrol to Stonepeak, at an enterprise value of $10.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to result in total net proceeds to bp of approximately $6.0 billion, which includes around $0.8 billion for the pre- payment of future dividend income over the short to medium term on bp's retained 35% stake and other adjustments. The implied total equity value of Castrol is $8.0 billion after deducting JV minority interests totaling $1.8 billion, and other debt-like obligations of around $0.3 billion, and subject to customary adjustments. A significant proportion of Castrol JV minority interests relate to the shareholding in the publicly listed Castrol India.