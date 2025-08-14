Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound boosted to 5-week high against dollar by optimistic UK GDP data; GBPINR eye 119 mark

Pound boosted to 5-week high against dollar by optimistic UK GDP data; GBPINR eye 119 mark

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound climbed to a five week high against dollar on Thursday following data that showed UK economy expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.3% in the three months to June 2025, following a 0.7% growth in the first quarter (Q1) but beating the market forecast of 0.1% in the reported period. GBPUSD climbed to $1.3594, up 0.15% on the day and extending steady gains this week that was backed by consistent weakness in greenback overseas. The dollar index is seen extending decline near a two and half week low on Thursday morning in Asia amid increasing prospects of a Federal rate cut amid soft US inflation data. Meanwhile, other data from the docket showed, UK construction output rose 1.5% year-on-year in June but trade gap widened the most since February. Further cues will be taken from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the weekly Initial Jobless reports, which will be released later in the global day. On the NSE, GBPINR futures were trading at 118.93 and eyeing 119 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story