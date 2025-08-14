Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.7% on the week to stand at Rs 38.17 lakh crore as on August 8, 2025. However, the central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 1% on the week to Rs 49.15 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 8.3% on a year ago basis compared to 5.7% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.5% so far while the reserve money has increased 1.80%.

