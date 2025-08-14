NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

Shares of Sawaliya Food Products was trading at Rs 230 on the NSE, a premium of 91.67% compared with the issue price of Rs 120.The scrip was listed at Rs 228, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.88% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 239.40 and a low of Rs 216.60. About 17.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Sawaliya Food Products' IPO was subscribed 12.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it closed on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The IPO comprised 29,02,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 26,02,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,00,000 equity shares.
The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery, upgrading existing machinery, and installing a 149.04 kWp on-grid rooftop solar PV system at its existing manufacturing unit. The funds will also be used for working capital needs, partial or full repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the Sawaliya Food Products on 6 August 2025, raised Rs 9.83 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.19 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to 3 anchor investors.
Sawaliya Food Products is a manufacturer and processor of dehydrated vegetables, serving leading institutional manufacturers engaged in branded packaged food industries, traders, and international importers of dehydrated products. Its products find wide application as raw materials in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, in products such as cup noodles, ready-to-eat noodles, pasta, soups, etc. Its main products include dehydrated carrot, dehydrated cabbage, and dehydrated ring beans/beans. Additionally, its tie-ups with farmers enable the company to procure vegetables especially carrots oat its warehouse, and sell underutilized raw materials at higher prices in the market, capitalizing on fluctuations in raw material prices. As of 30th June 2025, the company had total 25 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 34.18 crore and net profit of Rs 6.95 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app