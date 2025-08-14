NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

Shares of Sawaliya Food Products was trading at Rs 230 on the NSE, a premium of 91.67% compared with the issue price of Rs 120.

The scrip was listed at Rs 228, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.88% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 239.40 and a low of Rs 216.60. About 17.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sawaliya Food Products' IPO was subscribed 12.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it closed on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The IPO comprised 29,02,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 26,02,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,00,000 equity shares.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure for purchasing new machinery, upgrading existing machinery, and installing a 149.04 kWp on-grid rooftop solar PV system at its existing manufacturing unit. The funds will also be used for working capital needs, partial or full repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Sawaliya Food Products on 6 August 2025, raised Rs 9.83 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.19 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to 3 anchor investors. Sawaliya Food Products is a manufacturer and processor of dehydrated vegetables, serving leading institutional manufacturers engaged in branded packaged food industries, traders, and international importers of dehydrated products. Its products find wide application as raw materials in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, in products such as cup noodles, ready-to-eat noodles, pasta, soups, etc. Its main products include dehydrated carrot, dehydrated cabbage, and dehydrated ring beans/beans. Additionally, its tie-ups with farmers enable the company to procure vegetables especially carrots oat its warehouse, and sell underutilized raw materials at higher prices in the market, capitalizing on fluctuations in raw material prices. As of 30th June 2025, the company had total 25 employees.