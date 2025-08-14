Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Anupam Rasayan India reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 62.85 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 287.48%, compared with Rs 16.22 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA (incl. other income) was at Rs 129.2 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 59.2 crore in Q1 FY25, up 118% and this would translate into 26% EBITDA margin in this quarter.

Total expenses spiked 75.32% year on year to Rs 427.89 crore during the quarter. cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 361.20 crore (up 97.66% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 20.33 crore (up 19.87% YoY) during the period under review. Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, During Q1 FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 491 crore, registering a robust growth of 89% year-on-year. We strongly believe that the sectoral trends are in our favour, and we are witnessing a clear resurgence in growth. Our pharma and polymer businesses are performing well, coupled with recovery in Agrochemical segment. The USA and Japan markets have shown encouraging trends for Anupam Rasayan. During Q1FY26, total exports accounted for 58% of the total revenue from operations. With the two new agreements signed with Japanese and US-based multinational companies, our order book now stands at Rs 14,646 crore, reflecting the strong growth momentum in our business.