Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd surged 11.04% to Rs 2788 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5928 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 7.51% to Rs 919.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month. Pfizer Ltd spiked 5.03% to Rs 5383.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1279 shares in the past one month. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd jumped 4.10% to Rs 432.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.88 lakh shares in the past one month.