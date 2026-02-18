Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India soars 1.32%

Bank of India soars 1.32%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 172.46, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.55% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.46, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Bank of India has risen around 5.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 172.19, up 0.89% on the day. Bank of India is up 73.55% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

