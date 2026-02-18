Central Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 38.71, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

