Pound near four year high, GBPINR futures approach 118 mark

The British Pound stayed well supported today, approaching 1.3800 mark against the US dollar and holding onto its highest level against the dollar in nearly four years. Pound soared around 2% yesterday after data showed UK economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the first three months of 2025. the US currency has been under stress on reports that US President Donald Trump could bring forward the naming of the new head of the US central bank. The US dollar index tanked near 96 mark following recent slide that has pulled it down nearly 10% in first half of the year. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 117.98, up 0.22% on the day. Overall trading has been choppy for the counter but it has held up on its own after starting the session around 117.75 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News