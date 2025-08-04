Hero MotoCorp rises as dispatches jump 21% YoY to 449,755 units in July'25

Hero MotoCorp added 3.41% to Rs 4,459.65 after the company dispatched 449,755 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to 370,274 units dispatched in July 2024.

Motorcycle sales aggregated to 400,615 units (up 17.69% YoY), and scooter sales added up to 49,140 units (up 64.43% YoY) in July 2025.

While domestic sales rose by 18.66% YoY to 412,397 units, exports increased by 64.29% YoY to 37,358 units in July 2025.

During the month, Hero MotoCorp strengthened its presence across key segments. In scooters, market share gains were driven by the strong performance of the Destini 125 and Xoom 125.

In motorcycles, the company expanded its HF Deluxe portfolio with the launch of the HF Deluxe Pro, featuring a refreshed design, segment-leading features, and superior fuel efficiencyfurther enhancing its appeal in the entry-level segment. VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, achieved a milestone in July 2025, recording its highest-ever monthly performance with 11,226 units dispatched and 10,489 VAHAN registrations. The company also doubled its EV VAHAN market share YoY to 10.2%, highlighting strong consumer adoption of its electric mobility lineup. Building on its strong growth momentum and staying ahead of industry trends, Hero MotoCorp reported global sales of over 37,300 units in July 2025. The steady performance reflects the companys expanding international footprint and its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality, and technologically advanced mobility solutions to customers across global markets.