Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

The British pound plunged to a one-month low against a firm dollar overseas as markets sentiments turned risk averse amid boiling tensions in Middle East and investor flocked to safe haven dollar for respite. The demand for the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset increased, with the US Dollar Index revisiting two-week high above 99 mark. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump reportedly said that Washingtons military forces have successfully demolished Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Meanwhile data from UK showed better-than-projected flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for June. The Composite PMI came in at 50.7, higher than estimates of 50.5 and the prior release of 50.3. GBPUSD is currently seen quoting weaker by over half a percent at $1.3400. On the NSE, GBPINR futures are trading higher by 0.17% at 116.89.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app