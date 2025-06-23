Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Shares of Northern Arc Capital rose 11% to Rs 230.40 after ace investor Madhusudan Kela's fund Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust acquired shares of the firm via block deals on 20 June 2025.

On 20 June 2025, Kela's fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, acquired 10 lakh shares (0.62% equity) of Northern Arc at Rs 208.83 each, according to bulk deal data disclosed by the exchanges.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired 8,67,328 shares, or a 0.54% stake, in the company at Rs 202.46 per share.

In a separate transaction, asset manager 360 ONE exited a 12.02% stake in Northern Arc Capital through open market deals on June 20. The firm, via three affiliated funds -- Series 4, Series 5, and Series 7 -- sold 1.94 crore shares at prices between Rs 195.71 and Rs 198.74, amounting to a total deal value of over Rs 382 crore.