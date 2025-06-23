Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Shares of Northern Arc Capital rose 11% to Rs 230.40 after ace investor Madhusudan Kela's fund Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust acquired shares of the firm via block deals on 20 June 2025.

On 20 June 2025, Kela's fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, acquired 10 lakh shares (0.62% equity) of Northern Arc at Rs 208.83 each, according to bulk deal data disclosed by the exchanges.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired 8,67,328 shares, or a 0.54% stake, in the company at Rs 202.46 per share.

In a separate transaction, asset manager 360 ONE exited a 12.02% stake in Northern Arc Capital through open market deals on June 20. The firm, via three affiliated funds -- Series 4, Series 5, and Series 7 -- sold 1.94 crore shares at prices between Rs 195.71 and Rs 198.74, amounting to a total deal value of over Rs 382 crore.

Northern Arc is a diversified NBFC. It offers a suite of solutions including lending, placements, and fund investments in key sectors like MSME financing, MFI, consumer financing, vehicle financing, affordable housing financing, and agricultural supply chain finance. Northern Arc handles an AUM of Rs 16,792 crore through its balance sheet and active AIF funds as of 31 March 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Northern ARC Capital declined 57.48% to Rs 37.76 crore while total income rose 7.42% to Rs 606.72 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

