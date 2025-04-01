Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs climb further

Pound speculative net longs climb further

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 44283 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 14881 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

