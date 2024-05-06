Pound Speculators Continue To Stay Net Short

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures continued to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -28990 contracts in the data reported through April 30 2024. This was a weekly fall of 2757 net contracts and is at its lowest level since November last year.

