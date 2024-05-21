Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Reduce Net Short Position

Pound Speculators Reduce Net Short Position

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators continues to reduce their short positions in the Pound futures although they continued to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -20075 contracts in the data reported through May 14 2024. This was a weekly fall of 1783 net contracts and they continued to stay at its lowest level since November last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Continue To Rise

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

US Dollar Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In Nearly 3-Years

US Dollar Index Speculators Increase Net Long Position

Rolex Rings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Central Bank Swap Lines Enhance Financial Stability, Support Standing of US dollar As Dominant Global Currency

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Continue To Rise

ZR Infra standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

PK Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story