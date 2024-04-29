Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Turn Net Short

Pound Speculators Turn Net Short

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures turned net short for first time in around 5 months, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -26233 contracts in the data reported through April 23 2024. This was a weekly fall of 34852 net contracts and is at its lowest level since November last year.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

